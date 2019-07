మందేసింది, చిందేసింది.. కారాగారం నుంచి వచ్చి రాగానే..!

English summary

an Irish woman who went on a drunken, racist rant onboard an Air India international flight last year has been found dead in England after having apparently committed suicide. The woman -- 50-year-old Simone Burns -- was found dead just days after being released from prison; she served a six-month sentence for her behaviour onboard the Air India flight late last year. Burns, a human rights lawyer by profession, went on an abusive rant directed at Air India crew after they refused to serve her more alcohol. The crew had already served her three bottles of wine. Her drunken state prompted the crew to complain to the commander of the Air India flight AI131 -- a Mumbai-London service -- who instructed the crew not to serve her more alcohol.