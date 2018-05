ఇక 'రిసార్టు' రాజకీయం మొదలవచ్చు?: ఎమ్మెల్యేలను తరలించే యోచనలో బీజేపీ..

National

oi-Mittapalli Srinivas

After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict , we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe & beautiful resorts of God's Own Country. #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/BthNZQSLCC

English summary

If Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invites the single-largest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to form government, a large number of successful candidates may have to spend days confined to resorts. It's short of a few seats and the only way it can prove majority on the floor is if JD-S splits. The JD-S will closely guard its winners to prevent any such possibility.