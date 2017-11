హైదరాబాద్ పర్యటనపై ఇవాంకా ట్వీట్.. స్పందించిన మోడీ

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

This week, Global Entrepreneurship Week, spotlights the incredible contributions of innovators across the globe. I am excited to join many of these remarkable entrepreneurs with Prime Minister @narendramodi in India for #GES2017 in just two weeks! https://t.co/pcJfsPwTqv

English summary

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump visit to India to attend the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, said that economic cooperation between India and the US helps the “talented and innovative entrepreneurs” in both countries. He took to his Twitter account to write, “We look forward to welcoming you IvankaTrump. Closer economic cooperation between India and USA helps our people, particularly our talented and innovative entrepreneurs.” The Prime Minster’s tweet was in response to White House adviser Ivanka Trump’s tweet about the imminent Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from November 28-30 this year.