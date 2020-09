షాకింగ్:పాకిస్తాన్ కుట్ర బట్టబయలు - పరోక్షయుద్ద సామాగ్రి పట్టివేత - భారీ ఖర్చుతో మనోళ్ల యాంటీ ప్లాన్

English summary

Security forces on Tuesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu division in the union territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). It was the fifth such incident since June 20 when a similar arms-laden drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Rathua in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector. Pakistan, which is desperate to fuel terrorism in the UT, has adopted the latest modus operandi of using drones to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and money.