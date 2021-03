Janata Curfew: సరిగ్గా ఏడాది కిందట: కొన్ని జ్ఞాపకాలు: ఇప్పుడూ అవే పరిస్థితులు

One year to the Janata Curfew! In last one year we have lost and learnt many things. If we Don't wish to see these scenes again.We Must Wear Mask And Follow Guidelines #GoCorona #JanataCurfew #wearmasksavelives pic.twitter.com/Ts3jrrdy5s

This day one year ago.... Thanks to Modiji's #Masterstroke , we were able to easily identify all idiots, dimwits and brain dead in our social circle. #ThaaliBajao #JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/PPJG97zZVA

English summary

A year since India went into a Janata Curfew ahead of the world’s most stringent lockdown against covid-19, it is facing a second wave of infections, but with vaccines now available, experts are calling for a massive scale-up in the immunization programme to protect the vulnerable.