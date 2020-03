కర్ఫ్యూతో వైరస్ ను అడ్డుకోవచ్చా.. సైంటిస్టులు తేల్చిందేంటి.. వైరస్ జీవితకాలాన్ని ఎలా కనిపెట్టారు?

English summary

Alt News Science recently published an elaborate fact-check regarding how long can coronavirus live on various surfaces. Research (Doremalen et al 2020) published in the New England Journal of Medicine conducted by American scientists (preprint here) suggests that the new coronavirus (Covid-19) can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two or three days. They tested the virus by spraying into the air by a nebuliser mimicking the coughing action of an infected person. They found that it could be detected up to a minimum of tree hours later in the air, up to four hours on copper surfaces, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two or three days on plastic and stainless steel surfaces.