Several people were injured when a stage set up for Janata Dal (United) leader Chandrika Rai's election campaign rally collapsed on Thursday in Bihar's Saran district Sonpur assembly constituency. Mr Rai is the father-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. Mr Yadav married his daughter Aishwarya in 2018, although they are now in the midst of divorce proceedings.