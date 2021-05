జేఈఈ మెయిన్ 2021 మే సెషన్ పరీక్ష వాయిదా: కేంద్రమంత్రి రమేశ్ పోఖ్రియాల్

Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed . Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates. @DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/utMUGrmJNi

JEE Main 2021 May Exam has been postponed by the National Testing Agency amid surge in COVID 19 cases in the country. The announcement has been made just now by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Students must keep a check on the official site for more updates on the revised dates.