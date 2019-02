ఇంటర్ పోల్ వాంటెడ్ టెర్రరిస్ట్, మసూద్ అజర్ కుడిభుజం.. ఇతడే: బాలాకోట్ పై దాడుల్లో హతమయ్యాడా?

English summary

Giving a briefing on the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force across the LoC on Tuesday, 26 February, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that India struck the "biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot”, adding that the facility was headed by Masood Azhar's brother-in-law. While the JeM chief’s brother-in-law was identified as Maulana Yusuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri alias Mohammad Salim), it is not clear yet whether he was among those killed in the IAF strike. Notably, Yusuf Azhar's name has popped up in one of the most infamous hijacking incidents in the past – that of IC 814 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar in December 1999. Yusuf is said to have played a key role in the hijacking.