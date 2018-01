గాలిలో విమానం: లండన్-ముంబై ఫ్లైట్లో కొట్టుకున్న పైలట్లపై వేటు, ఇకపై ప్రయాణికులే

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Jet Airways has sacked its two senior commanders who were involved in a cockpit fight while flying from London to Mumbai on January 1. "Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of January 1, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," said a Jet Airways spokesperson.