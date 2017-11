National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Jio cashback offer providing customers with benefits worth up to Rs. 2,599, announced earlier this month, was supposed to end on November 25. However, the telecom operator has quietly extended the last date of the offer, moving it to December 15. This means Prime users will be able to get the Jio vouchers, wallet cashback, and online travel and shopping discounts till the middle of next month. However, the list of Jio partners offering wallet cashbacks has become smaller this time around.