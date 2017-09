షాకింగ్ న్యూస్: జియో ఫోన్ డెలివరీ డేట్ అక్టోబర్ 1కి వాయిదా!? అధిక డిమాండే కారణమా?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Reliance JioPhone was pre-booked by millions of people according to the company when the 4G feature phone was up for pre-orders last month. The pre-orders of JioPhone started on August 24 with the deliveries slated to be in the first half of September, possibly before the 10th of the month. However, not only Jio halted the pre-orders due to heavy demand, it also pushed the delivery date for the phone to September 21. Now, the company will also going to miss this date, India Today Tech has learnt. The JioPhone will now be delivered to people who have pre-booked it from October 1.