ఏపీ, తెలంగాణ జడ్జీల కేటాయింపుల కేసులో అనూహ్య పరిణామం!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Justice Jasti Chelameswar has recused from hearing the case relating to allocation of judges between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Justice Chelameswar had been hearing this matter for a very long time. According to the details available on the Supreme Court website, Justice Chelameswar first heard the matter on January 23 this year. The matter was also being heard continuously on Regular hearing days for the last three weeks. What is more noteworthy is that when the case was heard on April 27, Justice Chelameswar had reminisced that it is a High Court of great sentimental attachment to him since he practised there as a lawyer and was later elevated as a judge of the High Court.