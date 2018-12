అసెంబ్లీలో అమ్మాయిల ఫోటోలు చూస్తూ దొరికిన ఎమ్మెల్యే

National

oi-Kannaiah

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

N Mahesh, Karnataka's lone MLA from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) found himself in a spot of bother on Monday. He was caught on camera scrolling through a picture of a woman on his mobile phone during the winter Assembly session in Belagavi.When he was confronted about it by reporters, he accused the media of sensationalising the issue. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Yes, I took the phone inside. It was a mistake. I will never do it again. But what kind of journalism is this that you are sensationalising everything. I am searching for a girl for an alliance for my son.This is very unfortunate.