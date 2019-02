నన్ను కాపీ కొట్టడానికి సిగ్గు లేదా?:ఒంటికి నూనె పూసుకున్నాక బరిలో దిగాల్సిందే: కమల్ హాసన్

English summary

The founder of MNM party was obliquely referring to DMK President M.K. Stalin and others holding Gram Sabha meetings. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday took digs at DMK President M.K. Stalin and Rajinikanth. At the Rotaract Annual District Conference held here, Kamal Haasan said Gram Sabha is there for decades and only after he started holding such meetings in villages in Tamil Nadu that others started copying that. "Are you not ashamed of copying from a small boy?" he said. At another point, Kamal Haasan said he cannot be wearing a torn shirt, and even if his shirt gets torn in the Assembly, he would wear another shirt.