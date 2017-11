దటీజ్ కమల్: నిజాయితీ చాటుకున్న విశ్వ నాయకుడు.. వసూలు చేసిన విరాళాలు వెనక్కి

National

CHENNAI: In his latest column in a Tamil magazine, actor Kamal Haasan has written that he has decided to return the money he has collected from his fans and the public for the cause of launching a political party+ . He feels it is illegal to receive funds without starting a party. However, the actor says this does not mean that he is taking a step back. He feels the party started the time the donations started coming in.