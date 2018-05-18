రేపు యడ్యూరప్పకు కీలక 'పరీక్ష': కన్నడనాట గవర్నర్ ట్విస్ట్ మీద ట్విస్ట్, కాంగ్రెస్ ప్లాన్

బెంగళూరు: కర్ణాటక అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల సస్పెన్స్ కొనసాగుతోంది. ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా గురువారం ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసిన యడ్యూరప్పను శనివారం సాయంత్రం బలం నిరూపించుకోవాలని అత్యున్నత న్యాయస్థానం సుప్రీం కోర్టు ఆదేశించింది. దీంతో అటు బీజేపీ, ఇటు కాంగ్రెస్ - జేడీఎస్ పార్టీలు ఫ్లోర్ టెస్టుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నాయి.
జేడీఎస్, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నుంచి కొందరు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు తమవైపు వస్తారని, వారు అక్కడ అసంతృప్తితో ఉన్నారని బీజేపీ చెబుతుండగా, అందరు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు మాతోనే ఉన్నారని కాంగ్రెస్ - జేడీఎస్ పార్టీలు చెబుతున్నాయి. సుప్రీం కోర్టు ఆదేశాల నేపథ్యంలో రేపు (శనివారం) ఫ్లోర్ టెస్టు ఏం జరుగుతుందోననే ఆసక్తి అందరిలోను నెలకొంది. మరోవైపు, ఇప్పటికే హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చిన ఎమ్మెల్యేలు శుక్రవారం సాయంత్రం లేదా శనివారం ఉదయం తిరిగి బెంగళూరు బయలుదేరుతారు.
May 18, 2018 8:12 PM
Of course they are with us, if the MLAs from Congress & JD(S) don't support us, how can we prove majority? We will win the floor test 101%: BS Yeddyurappa, CM of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/pvrN7xoMUP
వాళ్ళు మాతోనే ఉన్నారు. కాంగ్రెస్, జేడీస్ మాకు సపోర్ట్ ఇవ్వకపోతే మేము ఆధిక్యం ఎలా చూపించుకుంటాం: యడ్యూరప్ప.
May 18, 2018 8:09 PM
This audio CD is one of the handiworks of Congress' dirty tricks department. This is a fake CD: Prakash Javadekar on the audio, which was released by Congress, in which Janaradhana Reddy is allegedly trying to lure Congress MLA from Raichur Rural by offering him money. pic.twitter.com/Q9NRtizuNV
బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు ఈ రోజు రాత్రి తొమ్మిది గంటలకు భేటీ కానున్నారు.
May 18, 2018 6:02 PM
UP Congress leaders, led by Raj Babbar, meet Governor Ram Naik to hand over a memorandum, protesting against Karnataka Governor inviting BJP to form the government in the state. pic.twitter.com/N7ICEgsLXo
కర్ణాటకలో బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వాన్ని అక్కడి గవర్నర్ ఆహ్వానించడాన్ని నిరసిస్తూ యూపీ కాంగ్రెస్ నేత రాజ్ బబ్బర్ గవర్నర్ రామ్ నాయక్కు ఓ మెమోరాండం ఇచ్చారు.
May 18, 2018 6:01 PM
All the MLAs are here, we will be leaving for Bengaluru. We don't have any meeting here. Siddaramaiah has come here, we will be leaving soon. We have 77 MLAs here. No pressure on us. It will be our govt: Rajshekar Patil, Congress MLA in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/0qy8q9V1Xq
అందరు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు ఇక్కడే (హైదరాబాద్) ఉన్నారని, సిద్ధరామయ్య వచ్చారని, ఇక్కడ ఎలాంటి సమావేశాలు పెట్టలేదని, 77 మంది ఎమ్మెల్యేలం ఉన్నామని, తమపై ఎలాంటి ఒత్తిడి లేదని, మా ప్రభుత్వం వస్తుందని కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే రాజశేఖర్ పాటిల్ అన్నారు.
May 18, 2018 6:00 PM
We will be able to inform you in a short while. Yes, the option of going back to Court is open: Randeep Surjewala, Congress on if Congress will challenge BJP MLA KG Bopaiah's appointment as pro tem Speaker. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/bLpnS4AyM9
ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్ వ్యవహారంలో మాకు మిగిలి ఉన్న ఆప్షన్ కోర్టుకు వెళ్లడమేనని, దీనిపై త్వరలో నిర్ణయాన్ని వెల్లడిస్తామని రణ్ దీప్ సుర్జేవాలా చెప్పారు.
May 18, 2018 5:32 PM
The Governor Vajubhai Vala has once again launched an encounter on the Constitution by appointing KG Bopaiah as pro tem Speaker instead of the senior most MLA: Randeep Surjewala, Congress. pic.twitter.com/Gec7PM9PnP
తెలంగాణ రాజధాని హైదరాబాదులోని తాజ్ కృష్ణ హోటల్లో ఉన్న తన ఎమ్మెల్యేలతో మాట్లాడేందుకు హైదరాబాద్ వస్తున్న మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి సిద్ధరామయ్య
May 18, 2018 4:39 PM
'KG Bopaiah was appointed as Pro Tem speaker even in 2008 by the then Governor. That time Bopaiah was 10 years younger than what he is today. Congress is thus raising hoax objection. The appointment of Bopaiah Ji is as per rules and regulations: Prakash Javadekar. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/9ZItjLT8d6
2008లోనే బోపయ్య ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్గా వ్యవహరించారని, అప్పటికే ఆయన చాలా సీనియర్ అని, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ విషప్రచారం చేస్తోందని, నియమ నిబంధల మేరకే బోపయ్యను నియమించారని కేంద్రమంత్రి ప్రకాశ్ జవదేకర్ అన్నారు.
May 18, 2018 4:37 PM
What the BJP has done is against the rule book. Ideally the senior most leader is supposed to hold that position: Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress on BJP MLA KG Bopaiah being appointed as pro-tem speaker. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/1qdqZDSqbl
The Supreme Court said that the best way to decide this matter would be on the floor of the House. The court had earlier indicated that it wanted the test to be held on Saturday itself. This was however opposed to by Mukul Rohatgi who was arguing for the BJP.