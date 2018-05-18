తెలుగు

రేపు యడ్యూరప్పకు కీలక 'పరీక్ష': కన్నడనాట గవర్నర్ ట్విస్ట్ మీద ట్విస్ట్, కాంగ్రెస్ ప్లాన్


బెంగళూరు: కర్ణాటక అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల సస్పెన్స్ కొనసాగుతోంది. ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా గురువారం ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసిన యడ్యూరప్పను శనివారం సాయంత్రం బలం నిరూపించుకోవాలని అత్యున్నత న్యాయస్థానం సుప్రీం కోర్టు ఆదేశించింది. దీంతో అటు బీజేపీ, ఇటు కాంగ్రెస్ - జేడీఎస్ పార్టీలు ఫ్లోర్ టెస్టుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నాయి.

జేడీఎస్, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నుంచి కొందరు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు తమవైపు వస్తారని, వారు అక్కడ అసంతృప్తితో ఉన్నారని బీజేపీ చెబుతుండగా, అందరు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు మాతోనే ఉన్నారని కాంగ్రెస్ - జేడీఎస్ పార్టీలు చెబుతున్నాయి. సుప్రీం కోర్టు ఆదేశాల నేపథ్యంలో రేపు (శనివారం) ఫ్లోర్ టెస్టు ఏం జరుగుతుందోననే ఆసక్తి అందరిలోను నెలకొంది. మరోవైపు, ఇప్పటికే హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చిన ఎమ్మెల్యేలు శుక్రవారం సాయంత్రం లేదా శనివారం ఉదయం తిరిగి బెంగళూరు బయలుదేరుతారు.

karnataka Assembly Floor Test Live Updates And Results
May 18, 2018 8:12 PM

వాళ్ళు మాతోనే ఉన్నారు. కాంగ్రెస్, జేడీస్ మాకు సపోర్ట్ ఇవ్వకపోతే మేము ఆధిక్యం ఎలా చూపించుకుంటాం: యడ్యూరప్ప.

May 18, 2018 8:09 PM

ఇలాంటి ట్రిక్స్క్ అన్ని కాంగ్రెస్ వాళ్ళవే, ఫేక్ సీడీ: ప్రకాష్ జవదేకర్ స్పందన.

May 18, 2018 7:19 PM

హోటల్ తాజ్ కృష్ణ నుండి బెంగళూరుకు బయలుదేరిన ఎంమ్మెల్యేలు.

May 18, 2018 6:38 PM

ఈ రాత్రి 10 గం. రెండు ప్రత్యేక విమానాల్లో కాంగ్రెస్, జేడీస్ ఎంమ్మెల్యేలు బెంగుళూరుకు తరలింపు .

May 18, 2018 6:28 PM

బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు ఈ రోజు రాత్రి తొమ్మిది గంటలకు భేటీ కానున్నారు.

May 18, 2018 6:02 PM

కర్ణాటకలో బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వాన్ని అక్కడి గవర్నర్ ఆహ్వానించడాన్ని నిరసిస్తూ యూపీ కాంగ్రెస్ నేత రాజ్ బబ్బర్ గవర్నర్ రామ్ నాయక్‌కు ఓ మెమోరాండం ఇచ్చారు.

May 18, 2018 6:01 PM

అందరు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు ఇక్కడే (హైదరాబాద్) ఉన్నారని, సిద్ధరామయ్య వచ్చారని, ఇక్కడ ఎలాంటి సమావేశాలు పెట్టలేదని, 77 మంది ఎమ్మెల్యేలం ఉన్నామని, తమపై ఎలాంటి ఒత్తిడి లేదని, మా ప్రభుత్వం వస్తుందని కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే రాజశేఖర్ పాటిల్ అన్నారు.

May 18, 2018 6:00 PM

ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్ వ్యవహారంలో మాకు మిగిలి ఉన్న ఆప్షన్ కోర్టుకు వెళ్లడమేనని, దీనిపై త్వరలో నిర్ణయాన్ని వెల్లడిస్తామని రణ్ దీప్ సుర్జేవాలా చెప్పారు.

May 18, 2018 5:32 PM

బోపయ్యను ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్‌గా నియమించడం ద్వారా గవర్నర్ వాజుభాయి వాలా మరోసారి రాజ్యాంగాన్ని తుంగలో తొక్కారని, అంతకంటే సీనియర్ ఉన్నప్పటికీ ఇలా చేయడం సరికాదని కాంగ్రెస్ నేత రణ్‌దీప్ సుర్జేవాలా అన్నారు.

May 18, 2018 5:31 PM

సిద్ధరామయ్య కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలతో సమావేశమైన దృశ్యం

May 18, 2018 5:15 PM

హైదరాబాదులోని తాజ్ కృష్ణ హోటల్లో ఉన్న తమ పార్టీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలతో మాట్లాడేందుకు వచ్చిన సిద్ధరామయ్య. అయన చుట్టు విలేకరులు మూగారు.

May 18, 2018 5:14 PM

ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్‌గా బోపయ్యను నియమించడాన్ని కాంగ్రెస్ తప్పుపడుతోంది. గవర్నర్ నిర్ణయంపై సుప్రీం కోర్టుకు వెళ్లే యోచనలో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ ఉంది.

May 18, 2018 5:13 PM

తెలంగాణ రాజధాని హైదరాబాదులోని తాజ్ కృష్ణ హోటల్లో ఉన్న తన ఎమ్మెల్యేలతో మాట్లాడేందుకు హైదరాబాద్ వస్తున్న మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి సిద్ధరామయ్య

May 18, 2018 4:39 PM

2008లోనే బోపయ్య ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్‌గా వ్యవహరించారని, అప్పటికే ఆయన చాలా సీనియర్ అని, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ విషప్రచారం చేస్తోందని, నియమ నిబంధల మేరకే బోపయ్యను నియమించారని కేంద్రమంత్రి ప్రకాశ్ జవదేకర్ అన్నారు.

May 18, 2018 4:37 PM

ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్‌గా బోపయ్యను నియమించడాన్న కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తప్పుబట్టింది. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ సీనియర్ నేత అభిషేక్ సింఘ్వీ మాట్లాడుతూ.. బీజేపీ నిబంధనలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా వెళ్తోందన్నారు.

May 18, 2018 4:36 PM

కర్ణాటక ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్‌‌గా కేజీ బోపయ్యను గవర్నర్ నియమించారు.

May 18, 2018 4:34 PM

యడ్యూరప్ప శనివారం సాయంత్రం నాలుగు గంటలకు బలపరీక్ష ఎదుర్కోనున్నారు.

English summary
The Supreme Court said that the best way to decide this matter would be on the floor of the House. The court had earlier indicated that it wanted the test to be held on Saturday itself. This was however opposed to by Mukul Rohatgi who was arguing for the BJP.

