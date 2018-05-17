'కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్ మోడీ కేబినెట్లో పని చేశారు, ఆయన మాటే వింటారు': 'మానాన్న రంగంలోకి దిగాలి'

బెంగళూరు/ఢిల్లీ: కర్ణాటక అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో హంగ్ రావడంతో ఊహించని పరిణామాలు చోటు చేసుకుంటున్నాయి. యడ్యూరప్పను ప్రభుత్వ ఏర్పాటు కోసం గవర్నర్ వాజుభాయ్ వాలా ఆహ్వానించడంతో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ సుప్రీం కోర్టును ఆశ్రయించింది. దీంతో గురువారం అర్ధరాత్రి హైడ్రామా చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు వెలువడినప్పటి నుంచి బుధవారం రాత్రి వరకు కర్ణాటకలో హైడ్రామా కొనసాగింది. గవర్నర్ నిర్ణయంతో కాంగ్రెస్ - జేడీఎస్ సుప్రీంను ఆశ్రయించడంతో సీన్ ఢిల్లీకి కూడా మారింది.
కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్ ఆరెస్సెస్ వ్యక్తి అని, గుజరాత్లో మోడీ మంత్రివర్గంలో పని చేశారని, అందుకే కేంద్రం మాట వింటున్నారని అమరీందర్ సింగ్ అన్నారు.
The Governor is going against the Constitution.The role of Governor is being dictated by the govt. He was a RSS member and a Cabinet Minister under Modi Saheb in Gujarat. It is obvious that he will listen to the Centre: Capt. Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/AbDT2Ul8g6— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్ రాజ్యాంగానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా వెళ్తున్నారని, ప్రభుత్వ ఆదేశాల ప్రకారం అతను నడుచుకుంటున్నాడని పంజాబ్ సీఎం అమరీందర్ సింగ్ అన్నారు.
యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రభుత్వ ఏర్పాటుపై రామ్ జెఠ్మలాని సుప్రీం కోర్టుకు, కర్ణాటకలో మరో న్యాయవాది హైకోర్టుకు వెళ్లారు.
కేసీఆర్, చంద్రబాబు, మమతా బెనర్జీ, నవీన్ పట్నాయక్ కలిసి రావాలని కుమారస్వామి అన్నారు.
మా ఎమ్మెల్యేలను కాపాడుకుంటామని కుమారస్వామి వెల్లడించారు.
All of us saw how PM Modi misused the office of Governor in Tamil Nadu. The same has been done in Karnataka. This is totally against democracy and rule of law. We condemn it: MK Stalin, DMK pic.twitter.com/FbSn1Aec3Z— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
గవర్నర్ వ్యవస్థను మోడీ మిస్ యూజ్ చేస్తున్నారని డీఎంకే నేత స్టాలిన్ అన్నారు.
Congress MLAs arrive at #EagletonResort in Bengaluru. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/69wqVp5O02— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
బస్సులో ఈగల్టన్ రిసార్టుకు వస్తున్న కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు
#WATCH Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani speaks on Karnataka politics, says, 'What has BJP said to Guv, that he did such a stupid action? Order of Guv is open invitation to do corruption.' Jethmalani has approached SC against Karnataka Guv's invitation to Yeddyurappa for forming govt. pic.twitter.com/uLa0oXcPQZ— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్ తీరుకు వ్యతిరేకంగా సుప్రీం కోర్టును ఆశ్రయిస్తానని రామ్ జెఠ్మలానీ చెప్పారు.
దేశంలో పరిస్థితి పాకిస్తాన్ మాదిరిగా తయారయిందని రాహుల్ గాంధీ మండిపడ్డారు.
జేడీఎస్ అధినేత దేవేగౌడ తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల సీఎంలు కేసీఆర్, చంద్రబాబులకు ఫోన్ చేశారు. తమ పోరాటానికి మద్దతివ్వాలని కోరారు.
It is a conspiracy to destroy the constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, since they (BJP) came to power they have been misusing government machinery, thereby attacking democracy : BSP chief Mayawati on BJP's BS Yeddyurappa being sworn in as Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/8AWBOJRbnB— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
రాజ్యాంగాన్ని అవమానించేలా కర్ణాటక ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేశారని మాయావతి మండిపడ్డారు.
It is a short lived Govt, we are confident because we have the majority.We will fight for justice. 100% all our MLAs are with us: DK Shivakumar,Congress #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/6QSwaHW7Pg— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
మాకు మెజార్టీ ఉందని, ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటు చేస్తామనే నమ్మకం ఉందని, వంద శాతం మా ఎమ్మెల్యేలు మా వెంటే ఉన్నారని కాంగ్రెస్ నేత శివకుమార్ అన్నారు.
కర్ణాటకలో ప్రస్తుత పరిణామాల నేపథ్యంలో ప్రొటం స్పీకర్గా కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియర్ ఆర్వీ దేశ్ పాండే కానున్నారు. అప్పుడు యడ్యూరప్పకు మెజార్టీ నిరూపించుకోవడం కష్టమే అవుతుందని అంటున్నారు.
మా ఎమ్మెల్యేలు మాతోనే ఉన్నారని, రేపు కూడా నిరసన తెలుపుతామని మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే అన్నారు.
All Congress and JD(S) MLAs are here, all 118 MLAs: Siddaramaiah at protest outside Raj Bhawan #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/lH0r1Nk4kM— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
118 మంది జేడీఎస్, కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు తమతోనే ఉన్నారని సిద్ధరామయ్య చెప్పారు.
Today constitution is being attacked. In Karnataka on one side there are MLAs standing and on the other side the Governor. JDS has said its MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore each: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/XjlbOh65kc— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
కర్ణాటకలో ఓవైపు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, మరోవైపు గవర్నర్ ఉన్నారని, బీజేపీ తమ ఎమ్మెల్యేలను రూ.100 కోట్లకు కొనుగోలు చేస్తోందని జేడీఎస్ ఆరోపించిందని రాహుల్ గాంధీ అన్నారు.
కర్ణాటకలో ప్రజాస్వామ్యం హత్య చేయబడిందని రాహుల్ గాంధీ మండిపడ్డారు.
బీజేపీది మూణ్ణాళ్ల ముచ్చటేనని కుమారస్వామి అన్నారు.
Bengaluru: JD(S)'s HD Deve Gowda joins Congress protest at Vidhan Soudha, against BS Yeddyurappa sworn-in as CM of #Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/mI86OgqBM2— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నిరసనలో కుమారస్వామి కలిశారు.
Residents of BS Yeddyurappa's native village Bukanakere in Mandya district, offer prayers & celebrate after the BJP leader was sworn in as Chief Minister of #Karnataka for the third time. pic.twitter.com/l1rs0ciS6l— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
యడ్యూరప్ప గ్రామంలో సంబరాలు మిన్నంటాయి.
Modi govt is misusing institutions of central govt. I know they are threatening MLAs. Anand Singh (Cong MLA) told 'they are using ED, I had a case in ED & they are going to screw me. I'm sorry I have to protect my interest,' another Cong MLA who spoke to Singh told me-Kumaraswamy pic.twitter.com/QrzW8eHeAR— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
మోడీ ప్రభుత్వం కేంద్ర విచారణ సంస్థలతో బెదిరిస్తోందని కుమారస్వామి అన్నారు. కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆనంద్ సింగ్ తమతో చెప్పారని, నన్ను నేను రక్షించుకోవాల్సి ఉంటుందని చెప్పారని కుమారస్వామి తెలిపారు.
తాము రుణాలు మాఫీ చేస్తామని యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రకటించారు.
BS Yeddyurappa has become #Karnataka CM third time. I have confidence that he will provide a stable&responsible govt. It is unfortunate that Congress being an old age party is indulging in nefarious activities, they should work as a constructive opposition party:Ananth Kumar, BJP pic.twitter.com/hesccxMLnY— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
యెడ్డీ మూడోసారి సీఎం అయ్యారని, అతని ప్రభుత్వం అయిదేళ్ల పాటు బాధ్యతతో వ్యవహరిస్తుందని అనంత్ కుమార్ తెలిపారు.
I will request my father (HD Deve Gowda) to take the lead & talk to all regional parties & see how BJP is destroying democratic systems, we have to come together to protect interests of the country: JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/KpzWZUlPHr— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
నా తండ్రి కుమారస్వామి జోక్యం చేసుకొని అన్ని ప్రాంతీయ పార్టీలతో మాట్లాడాలని, బీజేపీ వైఖరి అందరికీ చెప్పాలని కుమారస్వామి అన్నారు.
#WATCH Mukul Rohatgi says,'There was no urgency according to me. The matter need not have been listed at night. SC has the power to undo if any wrong is done. Last night we didn't have all the papers, except the petition.' on Supreme Court overnight bench on #Karnataka situation pic.twitter.com/t7srL2SLtv— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
నా అభిప్రాయం మేరకు కాంగ్రెస్-జేడీఎస్ చెప్పినట్లుగా అత్యవసరంగా సుప్రీంలో విచారణ అవసరం లేదని ముకుల్ రోహిత్గీ అన్నారు.
Our plan is to safeguard MLAs. BJP & their ministers are working to purchase MLAs, people should know about attitude of central govt. BJP does not have majority, how has the Governor behaved? He has misused his office: HD Kumarasway on Yeddyurappa being sworn in as CM #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/aSF2HUgvAA— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
బీజేపీకి మెజార్టీ లేదని, వారు తమ ఎమ్మెల్యేలను కొనుగోలు చేయాలని చూస్తున్నారని, గవర్నర్ ఇలా ఎలా వ్యవహరిస్తారని కుమారస్వామి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
Bengaluru: #Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa reaches Vidhan Soudha. pic.twitter.com/cWaZSvAjFj— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
విధానసభకు యెడ్డీ
బీజేపీ ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని ఖూనీ చేస్తున్న తీరును అన్ని ప్రాంతీయ పార్టీలతో కలిసి దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా ఎండగడతామని కుమారస్వామి అన్నారు.
Our plan is to safeguard MLAs. BJP & their ministers are working to purchase MLAs, people should know about attitude of central govt. BJP does not have majority, how has the Governor behaved? He has misused his office: HD Kumarasway on Yeddyurappa being sworn in as CM #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/aSF2HUgvAA— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
తమ పార్టీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలను బీజేపీ ప్రలోభాల నుంచి కాపాడుకుంటామని జేడీఎస్ నేత కుమారస్వామి తెలిపారు.
Bengaluru: Congress MLAs holds protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Vidhan Soudha, against BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in as CM of #Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/Fbjsl6GdiK— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
ధర్నా చేస్తున్న కాంగ్రెస్ నేతలు
బీజేపీ నిజ స్వరూపాన్ని ప్రజల్లో ఎండగడతామని సిద్ధరామయ్య అన్నారు.
ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని బీజేపీ హత్య చేసిందని సిద్ధరామయ్య అన్నారు.
యెడ్డీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం తాత్కాలికమేనని, బల పరీక్ష తేదీ ముందుకు జరగవచ్చునని అభిషేక్ సింఘ్వీ అన్నారు.
All MLAs are in contact, the two MLAs who are not present here right now will come, I also just came back from Mangaluru: Congress MLA Khader, outside Eagleton resort near Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/YshxJL6tX0— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
తమ పార్టీకి చెందిన ఎమ్మెల్యేలు అందరు మాతోనే ఉన్నారని కాంగ్రెస్ చెబుతోంది.
Bengaluru: HD Deve Gowda leaves from his residence for Shangri-La Hotel, where JD(S) MLAs are lodged. pic.twitter.com/p2MBxISFod— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
ఎమ్మెల్యేలు ఉన్న చోటకు బయలుదేరిన దేవేగౌడ
#UpdateVisuals from Bengaluru: Congress holds protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Vidhan Soudha, against BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in as CM of #Karnataka. GN Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Siddaramaiah present. pic.twitter.com/asDWeGJTpD— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
కాంగ్రెస్ నేతల నిరసన
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa along with BJP leaders Ananth Kumar and Murlidhar Rao pic.twitter.com/7JlJG9zsCL— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం అనంతరం అనంత్ కుమార్, మురళీధర రావులతో కలిసి కుర్చీలో హాయిగా కూర్చొని అల్పాహారం తీసుకుంటున్న యడ్యూరప్ప.
Bengaluru: Congress holds protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Vidhan Soudha, against BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in as CM of #Karnataka. GN Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Siddaramaiah present. pic.twitter.com/16BYIQfJ9D— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
ఆజాద్, అశోక్ గెహ్లాట్, సిద్ధరామయ్య, మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే మహాత్మా గాంధీ విగ్రహం వద్ద నిరసన తెలుపున్న దృశ్యం.
The matter is pending before the Court. We will go to the people and we will tell them how BJP is going against the Constitution: Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/8GZj9SmSSj— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
ఈ అంశం కోర్టు పరిధిలో ఉందని, మేం ప్రజల్లోకి వెళ్లి రాజ్యాంగానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా బీజేపీ ఎలా ముందుకు వెళ్తుందో చెబుతామని సిద్ధరామయ్య అన్నారు.
If Congress wants to protest, they should protest against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi & Siddaramaiah, as this trio has ruined the Congress: Union Minister Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/7GHNfkziRX— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
కాంగ్రెస్ నేతలు ఆందోళన చేయాలనుకుంటే రాహుల్ గాంధీ, సోనియా గాంధీ, సిద్ధరామయ్య ఎదుట చేయాలని కేంద్రమంత్రి అనంత్ కుమార్ అన్నారు.
Bengaluru: Congress and JD(S) MLAs leave from Eagleton Resort, to hold protest outside Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka Assembly) pic.twitter.com/MI15CPdiNQ— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
విధాన సభ ఎదుట ఆందోళన నిర్వహించేందుకు కాంగ్రెస్, జేడీఎస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు బస్సులో బయలుదేరిన దృశ్యం.
Bengaluru: CM designate BS Yeddyurappa offered prayers at a temple before his swearing-in ceremony. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/tHJNvnfXAv— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి ముందు యెడ్డీ గుళ్లో పూజలు చేసారు.
యెడ్డీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం జరగనున్న నేపథ్యంలో రాజ్ భవన్కు భారీ ఎత్తున అభిమానులు తరలి వచ్చారు. వారు వందేమాతరం, మోడీ.. మోడీ అంటూ నినాదాలు చేశారు.
Bengaluru: Congress MLAs and leaders, including GN Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Siddaramaiah, gather at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Vidhan Soudha to protest against BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in as CM of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/lmWcrFUr30— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణ స్వీకారాన్ని నిరసిస్తూ సిద్ధరామయ్య, అశోక్ గెహ్లాట్, గులాం నబీ ఆజాద్లు విధాన సౌధ మహాత్మాా గాంధీ విగ్రహం వద్ద నిరసనలు తెలిపారు.
#WATCH: BJP workers dance & celebrate outside Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru after their leader BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/bJ7XK3tx3C— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
యెడ్డీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం నేేపథ్యంలో బీజేపీ కార్యకర్తలు సంతోషంతో డ్యాన్స్ చేశారు.
#Bengaluru: BJP's BS Yeddyurappa takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/f33w4GZjrS— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
కర్నాటక 23వ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేశారు. గవర్నర్ ఆయనతో ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయించారు.
#Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan, to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister shortly pic.twitter.com/IQLSPrGz2u— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసేందుకు యడ్యూరప్ప రాజ్ భవన్ చేరుకున్నారు. యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి అమిత్ షా, నరేంద్ర మోడీ హాజరు కావడం లేదు.
I think all the precedents are with the Governor's decision. We will get the support, we will prove our majority on the floor of the House: Ananth Kumar, BJP at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/ynWOEBhxk9— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
తాము ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేసి, బలాన్ని నిరూపించుకుంటామని బీజేపీ నేత అనంతకుమార్ తెలిపారు.
Bengaluru: Swearing-in ceremony of BS Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka to begin shortly; Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar present at Raj Bhavan #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yV3BEj8wNL— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణ స్వీకార కార్యక్రమానికి కేంద్రమంత్రులు జేపీ నడ్డా, ధర్మేంద్ర ప్రధాన్, ప్రకాశ్ జవదేకర్లు హాజరయ్యారు. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ, బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడు అమిత్ షాలు ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరుకాలేదు.
Bengaluru: BS Yeddyurappa leaves for Raj Bhavan, to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister shortly. pic.twitter.com/gfX5kXi698— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
కర్నాటక సీఎంగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసేందుకు యెడ్డీ రాజ్ భవన్ బయలుదేరారు.
రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా శాంతి భద్రతలపై కర్ణాటక సీఎస్ సమీక్షిస్తున్నారు.
#WATCH BJP workers chant slogans of 'Vande Mataram and Modi, Modi' outside Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, as oath taking ceremony of BS Yeddyurappa as Karnataka CM to is set to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/npZthZbqZd— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
యడ్యూరప్ప ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్న నేపథ్యంలో కాంగ్రెస్, జేడీఎస్ శ్రేణులు రాజ్ భవన్ వద్ద ఆందోళనలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు. మరోవైపు, యెడ్డీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం జరగనున్న నేపథ్యంలో రాజ్ భవన్కు భారీ ఎత్తున అభిమానులు తరలి వచ్చారు. వారు వందేమాతరం, మోడీ.. మోడీ అంటూ నినాదాలు చేశారు.
రాజ్భవన్ వద్దకు భారీ సంఖ్యలో బీజేపీ నేతలు, కార్యకర్తలు చేరుకుంటున్నారు.
బీజేపీ కార్యాలయాల వద్ద ఆ పార్టీ శ్రేణులు సంబరాలు చేసుకుంటున్నాయి.
సీఎంగా యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణం చేయనున్న నేపథ్యంలో రాజ్భవన్ వద్ద గట్టి భద్రతా ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు.
యడ్యూరప్ప గురువారం ఉదయం తొమ్మిది గంటలకు ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు.
They have asked the government to produce that letter of 15th May, which Yeddyurappa had given to the Governor (Karnataka), at 10:30 am tomorrow: Counsel for petitioners Congress and JD(S) #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/tJlayeaZaI— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్కు మే 15వ తేదీన యడ్యూరప్ప ఇచ్చిన లేఖ తమకు ఇవ్వాలని సుప్రీం కోర్టు ప్రభుత్వాన్ని అడిగిందని కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తరఫున వాదించిన న్యాయవాదులు తెలిపారు.
యడ్యూరప్ప మాత్రం గురువారం ఉదయం ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు.
యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణ స్వీకారంపై స్టే విధించకపోయినప్పటికీ.. సుప్రీం కోర్టు యడ్యూరప్పకు, కర్ణాటక ప్రభుత్వానికి నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది.
అర్ధరాత్రి రెండు గంటల వరకు ప్రారంభమైన వాదనలు ఐదున్నర వరకు కొనసాగాయి. అనంతరం సుప్రీం విచారణను రేపటికి (శుక్రవారం) వాయిదా వేసింది.
వాదనలను తిరిగి శుక్రవారం ఉదయం పది గంటలకు సుప్రీం కోర్టు విననుంది.
The three-judge bench of Supreme Court refuses to stay swearing-in ceremony of BJP's BS Yeddyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister, matter to be next heard at 10:30 am tomorrow (Friday) #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/66oknlsHnF— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
యడ్యూరప్పకు ఊరట. ముగ్గురు న్యాయమూర్తులతో కూడిన సుప్రీం ధర్మాసనం ప్రమాణ స్వీకారంపై స్టే విధించేందుకు నిరాకరించింది.
బుధవారం అర్ధరాత్రి దాటిన తర్వాత, గురువారం వేకువజామున 2 గంటలకు వాదనలు ప్రారంభమై దాదాపు ఆరు గంటల వరకు కొనసాగాయి.
జస్టిస్ ఏకే సిక్రీ, జస్టిస్ ఎస్ఏ బాబ్డే, జస్టిస్ అశోక్ భూషణ్లతో కూడిన ధర్మాసనం పిటిషన్పై అర్ధరాత్రి తర్వాత విచారణ ప్రారంభించింది.
అత్యవసరంగా పిటిషన్ను విచారించాలని కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియరు నేత, న్యాయవాది అభిషేక్ సింఘ్వి మను కోర్టును కోరారు.
యెడ్డీని ప్రభుత్వ ఏర్పాటుకు ఆహ్వానించడంపై కాంగ్రెస్ సుప్రీం కోర్టుకు వెళ్లింది. దీనిపై వాదనలు విన్న సుప్రీం కోర్టు స్టే విధించడానికి నిరాకరిస్తూ తదుపరి విచారణను శుక్రవారం పదిన్నర గంటలకు వాయిదా వేసింది.
As the three-judge bench of the SC continues to hear plea of Congress & JD(S) challenging Karnataka Governor's decision, Abhishek Manu Singhvi pleads the swearing-in ceremony to be deferred by 4.30 pm today while BJP's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi continues his argument— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018
ముగ్గురు న్యాయమూర్తులతో కూడిన సుప్రీం బెంచ్ గవర్నర్ నిర్ణయంపై కాంగ్రెస్, జేడీస్ సవాల్ చేసిన పిటిషన్పై వాదనలు విన్నది. గవర్నర్కు ఇచ్చిన లేఖను (మద్దతిస్తున్న ఎమ్మెల్యేలతో కూడిన జాబితా) తమకు ఇవ్వాలని సుప్రీం కోర్టు యడ్యూరప్పకు, ప్రభుత్వానికి నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది. యెడ్డీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారంపై స్టే విధించేందుకు నిరాకరించింది.
