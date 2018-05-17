తెలుగు

'కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్ మోడీ కేబినెట్లో పని చేశారు, ఆయన మాటే వింటారు': 'మానాన్న రంగంలోకి దిగాలి'

బెంగళూరు/ఢిల్లీ: కర్ణాటక అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో హంగ్ రావడంతో ఊహించని పరిణామాలు చోటు చేసుకుంటున్నాయి. యడ్యూరప్పను ప్రభుత్వ ఏర్పాటు కోసం గవర్నర్ వాజుభాయ్ వాలా ఆహ్వానించడంతో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ సుప్రీం కోర్టును ఆశ్రయించింది. దీంతో గురువారం అర్ధరాత్రి హైడ్రామా చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు వెలువడినప్పటి నుంచి బుధవారం రాత్రి వరకు కర్ణాటకలో హైడ్రామా కొనసాగింది. గవర్నర్ నిర్ణయంతో కాంగ్రెస్ - జేడీఎస్ సుప్రీంను ఆశ్రయించడంతో సీన్ ఢిల్లీకి కూడా మారింది.

    ఘనంగా కర్ణాటక ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసిన యడ్యూరప్ప
    Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE: Karnataka Drama, No Interim SC Order Yet as Arguments Continue
    May 17, 2018 2:38 PM

    కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్ ఆరెస్సెస్ వ్యక్తి అని, గుజరాత్‌లో మోడీ మంత్రివర్గంలో పని చేశారని, అందుకే కేంద్రం మాట వింటున్నారని అమరీందర్ సింగ్ అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 2:37 PM

    కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్ రాజ్యాంగానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా వెళ్తున్నారని, ప్రభుత్వ ఆదేశాల ప్రకారం అతను నడుచుకుంటున్నాడని పంజాబ్ సీఎం అమరీందర్ సింగ్ అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 2:31 PM

    యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రభుత్వ ఏర్పాటుపై రామ్ జెఠ్మలాని సుప్రీం కోర్టుకు, కర్ణాటకలో మరో న్యాయవాది హైకోర్టుకు వెళ్లారు.

    May 17, 2018 2:09 PM

    కేసీఆర్, చంద్రబాబు, మమతా బెనర్జీ, నవీన్ పట్నాయక్ కలిసి రావాలని కుమారస్వామి అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 2:08 PM

    మా ఎమ్మెల్యేలను కాపాడుకుంటామని కుమారస్వామి వెల్లడించారు.

    May 17, 2018 1:32 PM

    గవర్నర్ వ్యవస్థను మోడీ మిస్ యూజ్ చేస్తున్నారని డీఎంకే నేత స్టాలిన్ అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 1:32 PM

    బస్సులో ఈగల్టన్ రిసార్టుకు వస్తున్న కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు

    May 17, 2018 1:31 PM

    కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్ తీరుకు వ్యతిరేకంగా సుప్రీం కోర్టును ఆశ్రయిస్తానని రామ్ జెఠ్మలానీ చెప్పారు.

    May 17, 2018 1:19 PM

    దేశంలో పరిస్థితి పాకిస్తాన్ మాదిరిగా తయారయిందని రాహుల్ గాంధీ మండిపడ్డారు.

    May 17, 2018 1:16 PM

    జేడీఎస్ అధినేత దేవేగౌడ తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల సీఎంలు కేసీఆర్, చంద్రబాబులకు ఫోన్ చేశారు. తమ పోరాటానికి మద్దతివ్వాలని కోరారు.

    May 17, 2018 1:06 PM

    రాజ్యాంగాన్ని అవమానించేలా కర్ణాటక ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేశారని మాయావతి మండిపడ్డారు.

    May 17, 2018 1:04 PM

    మాకు మెజార్టీ ఉందని, ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటు చేస్తామనే నమ్మకం ఉందని, వంద శాతం మా ఎమ్మెల్యేలు మా వెంటే ఉన్నారని కాంగ్రెస్ నేత శివకుమార్ అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 1:00 PM

    కర్ణాటకలో ప్రస్తుత పరిణామాల నేపథ్యంలో ప్రొటం స్పీకర్‌గా కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియర్ ఆర్వీ దేశ్ పాండే కానున్నారు. అప్పుడు యడ్యూరప్పకు మెజార్టీ నిరూపించుకోవడం కష్టమే అవుతుందని అంటున్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 12:50 PM

    మా ఎమ్మెల్యేలు మాతోనే ఉన్నారని, రేపు కూడా నిరసన తెలుపుతామని మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 12:43 PM

    118 మంది జేడీఎస్, కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు తమతోనే ఉన్నారని సిద్ధరామయ్య చెప్పారు.

    May 17, 2018 12:09 PM

    కర్ణాటకలో ఓవైపు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, మరోవైపు గవర్నర్ ఉన్నారని, బీజేపీ తమ ఎమ్మెల్యేలను రూ.100 కోట్లకు కొనుగోలు చేస్తోందని జేడీఎస్ ఆరోపించిందని రాహుల్ గాంధీ అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 12:08 PM

    కర్ణాటకలో ప్రజాస్వామ్యం హత్య చేయబడిందని రాహుల్ గాంధీ మండిపడ్డారు.

    May 17, 2018 12:00 PM

    బీజేపీది మూణ్ణాళ్ల ముచ్చటేనని కుమారస్వామి అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 11:34 AM

    కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నిరసనలో కుమారస్వామి కలిశారు.

    May 17, 2018 11:33 AM

    యడ్యూరప్ప గ్రామంలో సంబరాలు మిన్నంటాయి.

    May 17, 2018 11:32 AM

    మోడీ ప్రభుత్వం కేంద్ర విచారణ సంస్థలతో బెదిరిస్తోందని కుమారస్వామి అన్నారు. కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆనంద్ సింగ్ తమతో చెప్పారని, నన్ను నేను రక్షించుకోవాల్సి ఉంటుందని చెప్పారని కుమారస్వామి తెలిపారు.

    May 17, 2018 11:09 AM

    తాము రుణాలు మాఫీ చేస్తామని యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రకటించారు.

    May 17, 2018 11:02 AM

    యెడ్డీ మూడోసారి సీఎం అయ్యారని, అతని ప్రభుత్వం అయిదేళ్ల పాటు బాధ్యతతో వ్యవహరిస్తుందని అనంత్ కుమార్ తెలిపారు.

    May 17, 2018 11:01 AM

    నా తండ్రి కుమారస్వామి జోక్యం చేసుకొని అన్ని ప్రాంతీయ పార్టీలతో మాట్లాడాలని, బీజేపీ వైఖరి అందరికీ చెప్పాలని కుమారస్వామి అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 11:00 AM

    నా అభిప్రాయం మేరకు కాంగ్రెస్-జేడీఎస్ చెప్పినట్లుగా అత్యవసరంగా సుప్రీంలో విచారణ అవసరం లేదని ముకుల్ రోహిత్గీ అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 10:59 AM

    బీజేపీకి మెజార్టీ లేదని, వారు తమ ఎమ్మెల్యేలను కొనుగోలు చేయాలని చూస్తున్నారని, గవర్నర్ ఇలా ఎలా వ్యవహరిస్తారని కుమారస్వామి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    May 17, 2018 10:58 AM

    విధానసభకు యెడ్డీ

    May 17, 2018 10:49 AM

    బీజేపీ ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని ఖూనీ చేస్తున్న తీరును అన్ని ప్రాంతీయ పార్టీలతో కలిసి దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా ఎండగడతామని కుమారస్వామి అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 10:47 AM

    తమ పార్టీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలను బీజేపీ ప్రలోభాల నుంచి కాపాడుకుంటామని జేడీఎస్ నేత కుమారస్వామి తెలిపారు.

    May 17, 2018 10:20 AM

    ధర్నా చేస్తున్న కాంగ్రెస్ నేతలు

    May 17, 2018 10:19 AM

    బీజేపీ నిజ స్వరూపాన్ని ప్రజల్లో ఎండగడతామని సిద్ధరామయ్య అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 10:17 AM

    ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని బీజేపీ హత్య చేసిందని సిద్ధరామయ్య అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 10:16 AM

    యెడ్డీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం తాత్కాలికమేనని, బల పరీక్ష తేదీ ముందుకు జరగవచ్చునని అభిషేక్ సింఘ్వీ అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 10:14 AM

    తమ పార్టీకి చెందిన ఎమ్మెల్యేలు అందరు మాతోనే ఉన్నారని కాంగ్రెస్ చెబుతోంది.

    May 17, 2018 10:13 AM

    ఎమ్మెల్యేలు ఉన్న చోటకు బయలుదేరిన దేవేగౌడ

    May 17, 2018 9:54 AM

    కాంగ్రెస్ నేతల నిరసన

    May 17, 2018 9:53 AM

    ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం అనంతరం అనంత్ కుమార్, మురళీధర రావులతో కలిసి కుర్చీలో హాయిగా కూర్చొని అల్పాహారం తీసుకుంటున్న యడ్యూరప్ప.

    May 17, 2018 9:48 AM

    ఆజాద్, అశోక్ గెహ్లాట్, సిద్ధరామయ్య, మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే మహాత్మా గాంధీ విగ్రహం వద్ద నిరసన తెలుపున్న దృశ్యం.

    May 17, 2018 9:46 AM

    ఈ అంశం కోర్టు పరిధిలో ఉందని, మేం ప్రజల్లోకి వెళ్లి రాజ్యాంగానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా బీజేపీ ఎలా ముందుకు వెళ్తుందో చెబుతామని సిద్ధరామయ్య అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 9:45 AM

    కాంగ్రెస్ నేతలు ఆందోళన చేయాలనుకుంటే రాహుల్ గాంధీ, సోనియా గాంధీ, సిద్ధరామయ్య ఎదుట చేయాలని కేంద్రమంత్రి అనంత్ కుమార్ అన్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 9:44 AM

    విధాన సభ ఎదుట ఆందోళన నిర్వహించేందుకు కాంగ్రెస్, జేడీఎస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు బస్సులో బయలుదేరిన దృశ్యం.

    May 17, 2018 9:43 AM

    ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి ముందు యెడ్డీ గుళ్లో పూజలు చేసారు.

    May 17, 2018 9:39 AM

    యెడ్డీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం జరగనున్న నేపథ్యంలో రాజ్ భవన్‌కు భారీ ఎత్తున అభిమానులు తరలి వచ్చారు. వారు వందేమాతరం, మోడీ.. మోడీ అంటూ నినాదాలు చేశారు.

    May 17, 2018 9:35 AM

    యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణ స్వీకారాన్ని నిరసిస్తూ సిద్ధరామయ్య, అశోక్ గెహ్లాట్, గులాం నబీ ఆజాద్‌లు విధాన సౌధ మహాత్మాా గాంధీ విగ్రహం వద్ద నిరసనలు తెలిపారు.

    May 17, 2018 9:34 AM

    యెడ్డీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం నేేపథ్యంలో బీజేపీ కార్యకర్తలు సంతోషంతో డ్యాన్స్ చేశారు.

    May 17, 2018 9:03 AM

    కర్నాటక 23వ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేశారు. గవర్నర్ ఆయనతో ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయించారు.

    May 17, 2018 9:02 AM

    ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసేందుకు యడ్యూరప్ప రాజ్ భవన్ చేరుకున్నారు. యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి అమిత్ షా, నరేంద్ర మోడీ హాజరు కావడం లేదు.

    May 17, 2018 8:44 AM

    తాము ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేసి, బలాన్ని నిరూపించుకుంటామని బీజేపీ నేత అనంతకుమార్ తెలిపారు.

    May 17, 2018 8:38 AM

    యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణ స్వీకార కార్యక్రమానికి కేంద్రమంత్రులు జేపీ నడ్డా, ధర్మేంద్ర ప్రధాన్, ప్రకాశ్ జవదేకర్‌లు హాజరయ్యారు. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ, బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడు అమిత్ షాలు ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరుకాలేదు.

    May 17, 2018 8:36 AM

    కర్నాటక సీఎంగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసేందుకు యెడ్డీ రాజ్ భవన్ బయలుదేరారు.

    May 17, 2018 8:20 AM

    రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా శాంతి భద్రతలపై కర్ణాటక సీఎస్ సమీక్షిస్తున్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 8:08 AM

    యడ్యూరప్ప ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్న నేపథ్యంలో కాంగ్రెస్, జేడీఎస్ శ్రేణులు రాజ్ భవన్ వద్ద ఆందోళనలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు. మరోవైపు, యెడ్డీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం జరగనున్న నేపథ్యంలో రాజ్ భవన్‌కు భారీ ఎత్తున అభిమానులు తరలి వచ్చారు. వారు వందేమాతరం, మోడీ.. మోడీ అంటూ నినాదాలు చేశారు.

    May 17, 2018 7:59 AM

    రాజ్‌భవన్ వద్దకు భారీ సంఖ్యలో బీజేపీ నేతలు, కార్యకర్తలు చేరుకుంటున్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 7:58 AM

    బీజేపీ కార్యాలయాల వద్ద ఆ పార్టీ శ్రేణులు సంబరాలు చేసుకుంటున్నాయి.

    May 17, 2018 7:57 AM

    సీఎంగా యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణం చేయనున్న నేపథ్యంలో రాజ్‌భవన్ వద్ద గట్టి భద్రతా ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు.

    May 17, 2018 6:10 AM

    యడ్యూరప్ప గురువారం ఉదయం తొమ్మిది గంటలకు ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 6:02 AM

    కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్‌కు మే 15వ తేదీన యడ్యూరప్ప ఇచ్చిన లేఖ తమకు ఇవ్వాలని సుప్రీం కోర్టు ప్రభుత్వాన్ని అడిగిందని కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తరఫున వాదించిన న్యాయవాదులు తెలిపారు.

    May 17, 2018 6:00 AM

    యడ్యూరప్ప మాత్రం గురువారం ఉదయం ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు.

    May 17, 2018 5:59 AM

    యడ్యూరప్ప ప్రమాణ స్వీకారంపై స్టే విధించకపోయినప్పటికీ.. సుప్రీం కోర్టు యడ్యూరప్పకు, కర్ణాటక ప్రభుత్వానికి నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది.

    May 17, 2018 5:50 AM

    అర్ధరాత్రి రెండు గంటల వరకు ప్రారంభమైన వాదనలు ఐదున్నర వరకు కొనసాగాయి. అనంతరం సుప్రీం విచారణను రేపటికి (శుక్రవారం) వాయిదా వేసింది.

    May 17, 2018 5:49 AM

    వాదనలను తిరిగి శుక్రవారం ఉదయం పది గంటలకు సుప్రీం కోర్టు విననుంది.

    May 17, 2018 5:44 AM

    యడ్యూరప్పకు ఊరట. ముగ్గురు న్యాయమూర్తులతో కూడిన సుప్రీం ధర్మాసనం ప్రమాణ స్వీకారంపై స్టే విధించేందుకు నిరాకరించింది.

    May 17, 2018 5:43 AM

    బుధవారం అర్ధరాత్రి దాటిన తర్వాత, గురువారం వేకువజామున 2 గంటలకు వాదనలు ప్రారంభమై దాదాపు ఆరు గంటల వరకు కొనసాగాయి.

    May 17, 2018 5:42 AM

    జస్టిస్‌ ఏకే సిక్రీ, జస్టిస్‌ ఎస్‌ఏ బాబ్డే, జస్టిస్‌ అశోక్‌ భూషణ్‌‌లతో కూడిన ధర్మాసనం పిటిషన్‌పై అర్ధరాత్రి తర్వాత విచారణ ప్రారంభించింది.

    May 17, 2018 5:42 AM

    అత్యవసరంగా పిటిషన్‌ను విచారించాలని కాంగ్రెస్‌ సీనియరు నేత, న్యాయవాది అభిషేక్‌ సింఘ్వి మను కోర్టును కోరారు.

    May 17, 2018 5:41 AM

    యెడ్డీని ప్రభుత్వ ఏర్పాటుకు ఆహ్వానించడంపై కాంగ్రెస్ సుప్రీం కోర్టుకు వెళ్లింది. దీనిపై వాదనలు విన్న సుప్రీం కోర్టు స్టే విధించడానికి నిరాకరిస్తూ తదుపరి విచారణను శుక్రవారం పదిన్నర గంటలకు వాయిదా వేసింది.

    May 17, 2018 5:38 AM

    ముగ్గురు న్యాయమూర్తులతో కూడిన సుప్రీం బెంచ్ గవర్నర్ నిర్ణయంపై కాంగ్రెస్, జేడీస్ సవాల్ చేసిన పిటిషన్‌పై వాదనలు విన్నది. గవర్నర్‌కు ఇచ్చిన లేఖను (మద్దతిస్తున్న ఎమ్మెల్యేలతో కూడిన జాబితా) తమకు ఇవ్వాలని సుప్రీం కోర్టు యడ్యూరప్పకు, ప్రభుత్వానికి నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది. యెడ్డీ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారంపై స్టే విధించేందుకు నిరాకరించింది.

    yedyurappa siddaramaiah hd kumara swamy karnataka assembly elections 2018 elections results karnataka bjp supreme court congress jds యడ్యూరప్ప సిద్ధరామయ్య కుమారస్వామి కర్ణాటక ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు 2018

    English summary
    In a dramatic late night development, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court is hearing the petition filed by the Congress and the JD(S) challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form the government in the southern state.

