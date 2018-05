'బీజేపీకి 120 సీట్లు ఖాయం': అక్కడ ఇండిపెండెంట్ అభ్యర్థి ముందంజ

National

oi-Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

BJP will get more than 120 seats, says Sadananda Gowda. BJP's Dr. Ashwath Narayan is leading from Malleshwaram constituency in Bengaluru. He is the sitting MLA from Malleshwaram. Bengaluru city has 28, but the polling was held in 26 seats.