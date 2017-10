మాతో పెట్టుకోవద్దు: బీజేపీకి కేరళ సీఎం స్ట్రాంగ్ వార్నింగ్

National

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), soon after it ended up in fourth place in the Vengara assembly bypoll. Taunting the BJP’s recent Jan Raksha Yatra, Vijayan said, “Don’t mess with Kerala,” alluding that the month-long campaign had little effect on the people in the state. He accused the BJP and the RSS of carrying out a "malicious campaign" to tarnish the image of the state and damage its tourism industry. "A boycott Kerala campaign is being run with the call to bring tourism in Kerala to its knees. People of other states are asked not to come to Kerala so as to bring our tourism industry to a standstill," Vijayan claimed.