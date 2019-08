అలర్ట్.. అలర్ట్.. స్వైన్ ఫ్లూ ప్రబలే అవకాశం ఉంది.. అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలన్న కేరళ అధికారులు

English summary

As the flood waters recede and the rains abate for now, health officials in Kerala have urged residents to be cautious against swine flu, which is caused by the influenza A virus. Authorities worry that cases which were sporadically seen prior to the heavy rains and floods in the state, may aggravate now that the weather has considerably improved and with several people still in relief camps. “This is not to alarm people, but just general information. People should keep an eye out for any signs of swine flu in themselves and their families so that we can tackle any potential cases before any spread occurs,” states one official from the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) in Kerala.