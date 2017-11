లవ్ జిహాద్ కేసులో.. కొత్త మలుపు!

National

Kerala woman Hadiya, who is at the centre of the Love Jihad controversy, appeared before the Supreme Court today and told the court that she wants her 'freedom'. In interaction in the apex court, Hadiya said she wanted to go with her husband Shafin Jahan. SC directed college and university concerned to re-admit Hadiya and grant her hostel facility. SC also appointed dean of Salem-based homoeopathic college as Hadiya's guardian, and granted him liberty to approach it in case of any problem.