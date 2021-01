unnatural sex:బాలికపై మహిళ రేప్ -టీనేజర్ ఆత్మహత్య కేసులో టాటూ ఆర్టిస్ట్ అభిరామి అరెస్టు

English summary

Police in Kerala’s Thrissur have taken into custody a 24-year-old woman for allegedly blackmailing and sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl, who had subsequently committed suicide. Police said abetment to suicide charge will also be invoked against the accused. According to the police, the teenage girl, a first-year college student, was found dead at her residence in the city around one year ago. Subsequently, a case of unnatural death was registered and investigations were initiated. Shortly afterwards, the investigators were about to close the case, but suspicious details emerged during the examination of the deceased girl's phone call records.