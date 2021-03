A man was assaulted in Khajuri Khas area of North East Delhi and forced to say 'Pakistan Murdabad'. The man in yellow T-shirt is Ajay Pandit, a resident of Khajuri Khas. He was also arrested in Delhi Riots case. @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/z5rcsL7SQK pic.twitter.com/6fwPY03cTX

English summary

In a horrific video doing the rounds on social media, a man in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas was seen mercilessly thrashing another person as he forced him to chant “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Murdabad” slogans. Taking note of the incident after the video went viral, a case was registered against the attackers. One of the accused was arrested, Delhi Police said late Wednesday night. As per reports, the man seen in the video is an accused in Delhi riots case that rocked the northeast area of the national capital in 2020.