మసాలాల రారాజు -మనం రోజూ చూసే ఎండీహెచ్ అధినేత ఇకలేరు -చదివింది 5.. జీతం రూ.21కోట్లు

'Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, the owner and CEO of the iconic spice masala brand MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti), passed away on Thursday at the age of 98. Known as the ''The king of spices'', Dharampal Gulati, was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks. His condition deteriorated on Wednesday night and he passed away on Thursday morning because of cardiac arrest.