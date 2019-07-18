బలపరీక్షలో కుమారస్వామి నెగ్గుతారా.. సంకీర్ణ ప్రభుత్వం ఉంటుందా పడిపోతుందా..?

బెంగళూరు: కర్నాటక రాజకీయాల్లో నేడు కీలక ఘటన చోటుచేసుకోనుంది. 16 మంది ఎమ్మెల్యేల రాజీనామాతో కుమారస్వామి సర్కార్ సంక్షోభంలో పడిపోయిన నేపథ్యంలో ఈ రోజు అసెంబ్లీలో బలపరీక్షకు సిద్ధమైంది. తమ ప్రభుత్వంకు వచ్చిన ఢోకా ఏమీ లేదని చెబుతున్నప్పటికీ .... వాస్తవ పరిస్థితి సంకీర్ణ ప్రభుత్వానికి అనుకూలంగా లేదు.
మరో వైపు ప్రతిపక్ష బీజేపీ మాత్రం ప్రభుత్వం పడిపోవడం ఖాయంగా కనిపిస్తోందనే ఆత్మవిశ్వాసంతో ఉంది. ఇక రెబెల్ ఎమ్మెల్యేల రాజీనామాలపై స్పీకర్ కూడా ఓ నిర్ణయం తీసుకోనున్నారు. అయితే వారు బలపరీక్షకు హాజరు కారని తెలుస్తోంది.సభలో సంకీర్ణ ప్రభుత్వం సంఖ్య 117గా ఉంది. కాంగ్రెస్కు 78, జేడీఎస్కు 37, బీఎస్పీ ఒక స్థానం ఉన్నాయి.
ఇక నామినేటెడ్ అభ్యర్థి కూడా ఒకరున్నారు. ఇక బీజేపీకి సంఖ్యాబలం 105 ఉండగా మరో ఇద్దరు ఇండిపెండెంట్ల మద్దతు కూడా ఉండటంతో బీజేపీ సంఖ్యాబలం 107కు చేరుకుంది. ఒకవేళ 16 మంది ఎమ్మెల్యేల రాజీనామాలు కనుక స్పీకర్ ఆమోదిస్తే వారు సభలో ఉండే అవకాశం లేదు . దీంతో సంకీర్ణ ప్రభుత్వం సంఖ్య 101 పడిపోతుంది.
Jul 18, 2019 11:45 AM
దేశంలోని రాజకీయ వాతావరణం కాలుష్యంలో కూరుకుపోయింది
Jul 18, 2019 11:38 AM
కొందరు మా ఎమ్మెల్యేలను తప్పుదారి పట్టించారు: కుమారస్వామి
Jul 18, 2019 11:29 AM
కర్నాటక అభివృద్ధి కోసం అంతా కలిసి పనిచేయాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది: కుమారస్వామి
Jul 18, 2019 11:28 AM
మా ప్రభుత్వం పలు సవాళ్లు ఎదుర్కొంటోంది: కుమారస్వామి
Jul 18, 2019 11:28 AM
బీజేపీ మా ఎమ్మెల్యేలను కొనుగోలు చేసే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తోందన్న కుమారస్వామి
Jul 18, 2019 11:19 AM
అవిశ్వాస తీర్మానంపై చర్చ ప్రారంభించిన యడ్యూరప్ప
Jul 18, 2019 11:17 AM
కర్నాటక అసెంబ్లీలో ప్రారంభమైన విశ్వాస పరీక్ష
Jul 18, 2019 11:15 AM
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy arrives at Vidhana Soudha, his government will face floor test today. pic.twitter.com/JEbVLOumKy
BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru: We are 101 per cent confident. They are less than 100, we are 105. There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated. pic.twitter.com/JdutzxPbaC
Ahead of the crucial trust vote today, the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka hangs by a thread after the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the Assembly session.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more