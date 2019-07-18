  • search
ప‌ర‌స్త్రీ వ్యామోహం..హ‌త్య‌..యావ‌జ్జీవం: శ‌ర‌వ‌ణ భ‌వన్ రాజ‌గోపాల్ మృతి!
    బలపరీక్షలో కుమారస్వామి నెగ్గుతారా.. సంకీర్ణ ప్రభుత్వం ఉంటుందా పడిపోతుందా..?

    By
    |

    బెంగళూరు: కర్నాటక రాజకీయాల్లో నేడు కీలక ఘటన చోటుచేసుకోనుంది. 16 మంది ఎమ్మెల్యేల రాజీనామాతో కుమారస్వామి సర్కార్ సంక్షోభంలో పడిపోయిన నేపథ్యంలో ఈ రోజు అసెంబ్లీలో బలపరీక్షకు సిద్ధమైంది. తమ ప్రభుత్వంకు వచ్చిన ఢోకా ఏమీ లేదని చెబుతున్నప్పటికీ .... వాస్తవ పరిస్థితి సంకీర్ణ ప్రభుత్వానికి అనుకూలంగా లేదు.

    మరో వైపు ప్రతిపక్ష బీజేపీ మాత్రం ప్రభుత్వం పడిపోవడం ఖాయంగా కనిపిస్తోందనే ఆత్మవిశ్వాసంతో ఉంది. ఇక రెబెల్ ఎమ్మెల్యేల రాజీనామాలపై స్పీకర్ కూడా ఓ నిర్ణయం తీసుకోనున్నారు. అయితే వారు బలపరీక్షకు హాజరు కారని తెలుస్తోంది.సభలో సంకీర్ణ ప్రభుత్వం సంఖ్య 117గా ఉంది. కాంగ్రెస్‌కు 78, జేడీఎస్‌కు 37, బీఎస్పీ ఒక స్థానం ఉన్నాయి.

    Kumaraswamy govt to face Crucial trust vote live updates

    ఇక నామినేటెడ్ అభ్యర్థి కూడా ఒకరున్నారు. ఇక బీజేపీకి సంఖ్యాబలం 105 ఉండగా మరో ఇద్దరు ఇండిపెండెంట్ల మద్దతు కూడా ఉండటంతో బీజేపీ సంఖ్యాబలం 107కు చేరుకుంది. ఒకవేళ 16 మంది ఎమ్మెల్యేల రాజీనామాలు కనుక స్పీకర్ ఆమోదిస్తే వారు సభలో ఉండే అవకాశం లేదు . దీంతో సంకీర్ణ ప్రభుత్వం సంఖ్య 101 పడిపోతుంది.

    Jul 18, 2019 11:45 AM

    దేశంలోని రాజకీయ వాతావరణం కాలుష్యంలో కూరుకుపోయింది

    Jul 18, 2019 11:38 AM

    కొందరు మా ఎమ్మెల్యేలను తప్పుదారి పట్టించారు: కుమారస్వామి

    Jul 18, 2019 11:29 AM

    కర్నాటక అభివృద్ధి కోసం అంతా కలిసి పనిచేయాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది: కుమారస్వామి

    Jul 18, 2019 11:28 AM

    మా ప్రభుత్వం పలు సవాళ్లు ఎదుర్కొంటోంది: కుమారస్వామి

    Jul 18, 2019 11:28 AM

    బీజేపీ మా ఎమ్మెల్యేలను కొనుగోలు చేసే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తోందన్న కుమారస్వామి

    Jul 18, 2019 11:19 AM

    అవిశ్వాస తీర్మానంపై చర్చ ప్రారంభించిన యడ్యూరప్ప

    Jul 18, 2019 11:17 AM

    కర్నాటక అసెంబ్లీలో ప్రారంభమైన విశ్వాస పరీక్ష

    Jul 18, 2019 11:15 AM

    విధానసౌధకు చేరుకున్న సీఎం కుమారస్వామి..మరికాసేపట్లో బలపరీక్ష ఎదుర్కోనున్న కుమారస్వామి

    Jul 18, 2019 10:34 AM

    విధానసౌధకు బయలుదేరిన స్పీకర్ రమేష్ కుమార్

    Jul 18, 2019 10:34 AM

    అసెంబ్లీకి హాజరవుతానని ప్రకటించిన ఎమ్మెల్యే రామలింగారెడ్డి

    Jul 18, 2019 10:21 AM

    సంకీర్ణ ప్రభుత్వం బలపరీక్షలో ఓటమి పాలవడం ఖాయమన్న యడ్యూరప్ప

    Jul 18, 2019 10:15 AM

    విధానసౌధకు చేరుకున్న కాంగ్రెస్ నేత సిద్ధరామయ్య

    Jul 18, 2019 10:15 AM

    విధానసౌధకు చేరుకున్న బీజేపీ రాష్ట్ర అధ్యక్షుడు యడ్యూరప్ప, బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు

    Jul 18, 2019 10:10 AM

    బలపరీక్షకు హాజరుకాకపోతే అనర్హత వేటు వేస్తామని ముగ్గురు జేడీఎస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలను హెచ్చరించిన కుమారస్వామి

    Jul 18, 2019 10:08 AM

    బల పరీక్షకు హాజరుకావాలని ముగ్గురు జేడీఎస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలను ఆదేశించిన కుమారస్వామి

    Jul 18, 2019 10:00 AM

    ఒకవేళ స్పీకర్ బలపరీక్ష వాయిదా వేస్తే 48గంటల్లో బలం నిరూపించుకోవాలని గవర్నర్ ఆదేశించే అవకాశం

    Jul 18, 2019 9:59 AM

    బల పరీక్ష వాయిదా వేయించేందుకు స్పీకర్ రమేష్‌తో సీఎం కుమారస్వామి మంతనాలు

    Jul 18, 2019 9:57 AM

    కర్నాటక అసెంబ్లీ పరిసరాల్లో 144సెక్షన్ అమలు

    Jul 18, 2019 9:56 AM

    తప్పు చేసి ఉంటే క్షమించండని అసమ్మతి ఎమ్మెల్యేలను అభ్యర్థించిన కుమారస్వామి సోదరుడు రేవణ్ణ

    Jul 18, 2019 9:55 AM

    బల పరీక్ష సందర్భంగా సభకు హాజరుకామని తేల్చిచెప్పిన రెబెల్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు

    Jul 18, 2019 9:54 AM

    రాజీనామాల విషయంలో వెనక్కి తగ్గే ప్రసక్తేలేదంటున్న ఎమ్మెల్యేలు

    Jul 18, 2019 9:50 AM

    అసమ్మతి ఎమ్మెల్యేలను బుజ్జగించేందుకు ముంబైకి దూతను పంపిన కుమారస్వామి

    Jul 18, 2019 9:47 AM

    రాజీనామా ఉపసంహరించుకునే యోచనలో మరో ఇద్దరు అసమ్మతి ఎమ్మెల్యేలు

    Jul 18, 2019 9:45 AM

    ముంబై రిసార్ట్ నుంచి మాయమైన కాంగ్రెస్ రెబెల్ ఎమ్మెల్యే శ్రీమంత్ పాటిల్

    Jul 18, 2019 9:44 AM

    రాజీనామా ఉపసంహరించుకున్న కాంగ్రెస్ రెబెల్ ఎమ్మెల్యే రామలింగారెడ్డి

    Jul 18, 2019 9:44 AM

    ఉ.11గంటలకు ప్రారంభంకానున్న బలపరీక్ష

    Jul 18, 2019 9:32 AM

    కాసేపట్లో బలపరీక్ష ఎదుర్కోనున్న కుమారస్వామి

    English summary
    Ahead of the crucial trust vote today, the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka hangs by a thread after the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the Assembly session.
