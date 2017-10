National

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before the CBI for questioning on Thursday in connection with the hotels-for-land scam. The central agency has accused Lalu of having “rigged and manipulated the tender process” while awarding contracts to two IRCTC hotels when he was Railways minister in 2006 under the UPA I government.