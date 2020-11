English summary

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday ordered a probe into RJD president Lalu Prasad allegedly telephoning a NDA MLA in Bihar asking him to abstain from voting during election to Speaker of the assembly. Bihar BJP MLA Lalan Paswan files FIR against Lalu Yadav in audio clip row. jarkhand Inspector General, Prisons, Virendra Bhusan told PTI- Bhasha that he has asked Ranchi Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Birsa Munda jail to inquire into the matter and if the allegations are found true initiate lawful action.