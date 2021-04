ఇక జస్టిస్ రమణ చేతికి న్యాయ దండం -బాగా పనిచేశా, సంతృప్తిగా పదవీ విరమణ: జస్టిస్ బోబ్డే భావోద్వేగం

English summary

Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday said he was leaving the Supreme Court with “happiness, goodwill and very fond memories” and the satisfaction of having done his best. “I leave with the satisfaction that I did my best. I hand over the baton to Justice N V Ramana (48th CJI) who will I am sure will very ably lead the court,” Bobde said.