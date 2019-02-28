ఢిల్లీ: భారత్ పాక్ దేశాల మధ్య యుద్ధ మేఘాలు అలుముకుంటున్నాయి. బుధవారం భారత గగనతలంలోకి వచ్చిన పాక్ యుద్ధ విమానాలు భారత్కు చెందిన రెండు యుద్ధ విమానాలను కూల్చామని పాక్ చెబుతోంది. అదే సమయంలో భారత్ కూడా పాక్ యుద్ధ విమానాన్ని కూల్చినట్లు చెబుతోంది. ఇక విషయం సీరియస్గా మారుతుండటంతో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ గురువారం భధ్రతపై క్యాబినెట్ కమిటీతో సమావేశం కానున్నారు. పాక్ అధీనంలో ఉన్న పైలట్ అభినందన్ వర్ధన్ను తిరిగి సురక్షితంగా భారత్కు ఎలా రప్పించాలనేదానిపై చర్చించే అవకాశం ఉంది.
Feb 28, 2019 11:07 AM
పాక్ అబద్ధాలు చెప్పినట్లు మరోసారి రుజువు. పీఓకేలో భారత్ కూల్చిన పాక్ యుద్ధ విమానంకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలు విడుదల
Feb 28, 2019 11:05 AM
Sources: Picture of portion of downed Pakistani Air Force jet F16 from yesterday’s failed PAF raid, wreckage was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Also seen in pic, Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry. pic.twitter.com/weYcB0G5eD
ప్రధాని అన్ని కార్యక్రమాలు వాయిదా వేసుకుని పాక్ అదుపులో ఉన్న భారత పైలట్ను విడిపించేందుకు శాయశక్తుల కృషి చేద్దామని పిలుపు నిచ్చిన ఢిల్లీ సీఎం అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్
Feb 28, 2019 10:40 AM
భారత్కు అండగా నిలిచిన అమెరికా...మైక్ పాంపేతో మాట్లాడిన భారత జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారుడు అజిత్ దోవల్
Feb 28, 2019 10:39 AM
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono: In response to the mounting tension due to the operations since 26 February between the Indian Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force, Japan strongly urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue. https://t.co/mr9vP4krqR
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today, followed by Union Cabinet meeting at his residence. The meeting comes a day after an IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more