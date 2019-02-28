Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono: In response to the mounting tension due to the operations since 26 February between the Indian Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force, Japan strongly urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue. https://t.co/mr9vP4krqR

I wud urge the PM to postpone this. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely andto sternly deal wid Pak. https://t.co/HKgBeqSe8a

Sources: Picture of portion of downed Pakistani Air Force jet F16 from yesterday’s failed PAF raid, wreckage was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Also seen in pic, Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry. pic.twitter.com/weYcB0G5eD

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today, followed by Union Cabinet meeting at his residence. The meeting comes a day after an IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes.