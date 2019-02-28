  • search
    భారత్ పాక్‌ల మధ్య యుద్ధ మేఘాలు: సంఝౌతా ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌ను రద్దు చేసిన పాక్ రైల్వేశాఖ

    ఢిల్లీ: భారత్ పాక్ దేశాల మధ్య యుద్ధ మేఘాలు అలుముకుంటున్నాయి. బుధవారం భారత గగనతలంలోకి వచ్చిన పాక్ యుద్ధ విమానాలు భారత్‌కు చెందిన రెండు యుద్ధ విమానాలను కూల్చామని పాక్ చెబుతోంది. అదే సమయంలో భారత్ కూడా పాక్ యుద్ధ విమానాన్ని కూల్చినట్లు చెబుతోంది. ఇక విషయం సీరియస్‌గా మారుతుండటంతో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ గురువారం భధ్రతపై క్యాబినెట్ కమిటీతో సమావేశం కానున్నారు. పాక్ అధీనంలో ఉన్న పైలట్ అభినందన్ వర్ధన్‌ను తిరిగి సురక్షితంగా భారత్‌కు ఎలా రప్పించాలనేదానిపై చర్చించే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    Live updates:PM Modi to chair CCS Meeting at his residence

    Feb 28, 2019 11:07 AM

    పాక్ అబద్ధాలు చెప్పినట్లు మరోసారి రుజువు. పీఓకేలో భారత్ కూల్చిన పాక్ యుద్ధ విమానంకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలు విడుదల

    Feb 28, 2019 11:05 AM

    భారత వాయుసేన కూల్చిన పాక్ ఎఫ్ 16 యుద్ధ విమానంకు సంబంధించిన శకలాల ఫోటోను విడుదల చేసిన భారత్

    Feb 28, 2019 10:56 AM

    భారత్ పాక్‌ల మధ్య యుద్ధమేఘాలు అలుముకున్న నేపథ్యంలో సంఝౌతా ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌ రద్దు చేసిన పాక్ రైల్వే శాఖ..అటారీలో నిలిపివేత

    Feb 28, 2019 10:48 AM

    పుల్వామా దాడులు చాలా బాగా జరిగాయని పేర్కొంటూ మాట్లాడిన మసూద్ అజర్ ఆడియో టేపులు విడుదల

    Feb 28, 2019 10:46 AM

    భారత్ పాక్‌ల మధ్య యుద్ధవాతావరణం నెలకొన్న నేపథ్యంలో ఇరుదేశాల మధ్య చర్చలు జరిగేలా మధ్యవర్తిత్వం వహించేందుకు సిద్ధమని ప్రకటించిన రష్యా

    Feb 28, 2019 10:45 AM

    భారత్ పాక్ దేశాల మధ్య యుద్ధ వాతావరణం నెలకొన్న నేపథ్యంలో రాజకీయ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసి తీవ్ర విమర్శలపాలవుతున్న కర్నాటక మాజీ సీఎం యడ్యూరప్ప

    Feb 28, 2019 10:44 AM

    పాక్ ఉగ్రవాద శిబిరాలపై భారత్ దాడులు చేయడంతో రాజకీయంగా మోడీకి కలిసివచ్చింది.కర్నాటకలో 22 లోక్‌సభ స్థానాలను బీజేపీ గెలుస్తుంది: యడ్యూరప్ప

    Feb 28, 2019 10:41 AM

    ప్రధాని అన్ని కార్యక్రమాలు వాయిదా వేసుకుని పాక్ అదుపులో ఉన్న భారత పైలట్‌ను విడిపించేందుకు శాయశక్తుల కృషి చేద్దామని పిలుపు నిచ్చిన ఢిల్లీ సీఎం అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్

    Feb 28, 2019 10:40 AM

    భారత్‌కు అండగా నిలిచిన అమెరికా...మైక్ పాంపేతో మాట్లాడిన భారత జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారుడు అజిత్ దోవల్

    Feb 28, 2019 10:39 AM

    భారత్ పాక్‌లు నిగ్రహంతో వ్యవహరించి చర్చల ద్వారా సమస్యను పరిష్కరించుకోవాలని జపాన్ సూచన

    Feb 28, 2019 10:21 AM

    తెరుచుకున్న భారత గగనతలం... మరోవైపు ఇంకా తెరుచుకోని పాక్ గగనతలం

    Feb 28, 2019 10:20 AM

    కాసేపట్లో మోడీ నేతృత్వంలో భద్రతపై సమీక్ష

    Feb 28, 2019 10:17 AM

    ఇదిలా ఉంటే అమెరికా రక్షణ వ్యవస్థ పెంటగాన్ రెండు దేశాలు సంయమనం పాటించాలని కోరింది.

    Feb 28, 2019 10:17 AM

    ఎలాంటి మిలటరీ చర్యలకు పాల్పడకుండా ఈ సమయంలో నిగ్రహంతో ఉండాలని సూచించింది. భారత్ పాకిస్తాన్‌ల మధ్య శాంతినెలకొనాలని కెనడా కూడా ఆకాంక్షించింది.

    English summary
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today, followed by Union Cabinet meeting at his residence. The meeting comes a day after an IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes.

