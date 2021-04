English summary

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Lord Ayyappa and all other gods are with the Left Democratic Front because the LDF government gave importance to people and protected them. The Chief Minister who cast his vote at the RC Amala school in Dharmadam constituency at the Kannur district of Kerala was asked to respond to a comment made by Sukumaran Nair, the chief of the Nair Service Society that Ayyappa’s anger would be upon LDF.