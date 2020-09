శ్రీకృష్ణ జన్మభూమి వివాదం: మసీదు తొగింపుపై 30 నుంచి మధుర కోర్టులో విచారణ - అసదుద్దీన్ అభ్యంతరం

English summary

Mathura civil court will be hearing the case of getting back the land of Lord Krishna's birthplace. In a brief hearing held on September 28, ADJ Chhaya Sharma approved the case for hearing. The hearing process and debate will now start from September 30. A group of devout Hindus has moved court for removal of a mosque allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 at the exact birthplace of Lord Sri Krishna within the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple in the holy city of Mathura. In Lucknow, a court will hear the case regarding the disputed structure of Ram Janmabhoomi which was demolished 28 years ago, as claimed in the petition.