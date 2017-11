షాక్: పెరిగిన వంటగ్యాస్ ధరలు, సబ్సిడీ సిలిండర్ ధర రూ.495.69

National

Prices of subsidised LPG cylinders on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 4.6 per cylinder, effective from the same day.A subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2 kilograms will now cost Rs. 495.69 in Delhi, Rs 498.43 in Kolkata, Rs 498.38 in Mumbai and Rs 483.69 in Chennai, as per data available on according to the Indian Oil website.