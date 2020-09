షాకింగ్: రైల్వేస్టేషన్ పక్కనే భారీ పేలుడు: వణికిన ప్రయాణికులు: తెగిపడ్డ కరెంటు తీగలు

#WATCH : A video went viral in which an accident appears to have taken place allegedly while a blasting work was underway at Dundi railway station in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. (5.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/b6B9R27QOv

English summary

The accident appeared to have taken place allegedly while blast carried out at Dundi Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on September 05. The video went viral on social media. No injuries have been reported yet. Speaking on this incident Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of West Central Railway Priyanka Dikshit said.