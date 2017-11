అమ్మాయిల పేర్లు పెట్టండి.. బాగా అమ్మడుపోతాయి: బీజేపీ నేత వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు, ఆపై క్షమాపణ...

National

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan has apologised after suggesting at a public meeting that using women's names "like Bobby and Julie" for liquor can boost sales. In a statement today, he said he didn't intend to hurt anyone with what has widely been called a brazenly sexist comment. "I regret my remarks. I express my apologies. It wasn't my intention to hurt women's sentiments. I don't want to make any excuses," Mr Mahajan, the minister in charge of water resources said, adding that he had also spoken with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Mr Mahajan was lacerated by the opposition Congress and even ally Shiv Sena after he made the comments at an event organised by a sugar mill that sells a liquor brand named "Maharaja".