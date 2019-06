ఢిల్లీ మెట్రో సమీపంలో చెలరేగిన మంటలు .. సర్వీసుకు అంతరాయం ... రంగంలోకి 17 ఫైరింజన్లు

English summary

a major fire broke out at the furniture market near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj metro station early on Friday morning. The massive fire disrupted services on the Magenta Line metro for several hours. Services have resumed now. Seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Kalindi Kunj. The fire was reported around 5:55 am and it is yet to be doused down. The reason behind the huge fire is not known yet. Delhi Metro services on the Magenta Line were widely affected due to the fire during peak hours. The DMRC issued a statement to advise passengers to take the Blue Line to reach Noida instead of Magenta Line, which was disrupted for several hours.