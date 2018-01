National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#Gorakhpur : Fire broke out at principal office in Baba Raghav Das Medical College, three fire tenders rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/JacSNGzdXr

English summary

A fire broke out Monday morning at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The fire started from inside the principal’s office, ANI reported.