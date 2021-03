మమతా చీరకు బదులు బెర్ముడా షార్ట్స్ ధరించాలి... బెంగాల్ బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడి షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్...

@BJP WB Pres asks in public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing “Bermuda” shorts to display her leg better And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?

English summary

During a campaign in Purulia on Tuesday, the West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said: “If Mamata Banerjee wants to show her legs, she should wear a pair of bermudas.”He added: “Now that the plaster has been removed, she has put on crepe bandage. She has covered one of her legs with a saree while the other is left open. I’ve never seen anyone drape a saree like that.”