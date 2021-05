ఆడపులి పంజా: మమత విజయ రహస్యం ఇదే -మోదీకి చుక్కలు చూపెడదాం -బెంగాల్ ఫలితంపై జాతీయ నేతలు

English summary

West Bengal state election trends continue to show Mamata Banerjee's TMC significantly ahead of the BJP, leading in 205 seats, while the BJP was leading in 84 seats, as of 2pm on sunday. TMC leader Firhad Hakim says secularism is the secreat of mamata benergee massive win in bengal. 'Stupendous victory' NCP Chief Sharad Pawar congratulates Mamata. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut called her the ‘Tigress of Bengal’. 'You prevailed...all the best' says Omar Abdullah congratulates Mamata