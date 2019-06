మోసం .. కిడ్నాప్ ... లైంగికదాడి, 11 ఏళ్ల బాలికకు చిత్రహింసలు

English summary

it is a complicated story that involves deceit, abduction of a minor girl, rape and forced marriage in a mosque. The accused has been arrested and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). All this happened in Haryana. After abducting the 11-year-old girl, the accused married the girl in a mosque where he said that the victim’s age was 22. He also took protection from a Chandigarh court feigning threat from the girl's family. The victim was then taken to hotels in Delhi and Chandigarh where she was sexually assaulted several times. When the court sent the duo to the police for verification, the actual age of the girl was revealed.