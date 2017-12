National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Equity benchmarks opened sharply higher on last day of the week Friday after the exit poll results indicated that the BJP is likely to be winner in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.The 30-sahre BSE Sensex was up 286.89 points at 33,533.59 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 91.40 points at 10,343.50. About 981 shares advanced against 185 declining shares on the BSE. Adani Ports, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto were early gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were flat. Nifty Midcap as well as Nifty Bank indices gained 1 percent each. VIP Clothing was up 10 percent while Religare Enterprises, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Adani Power rallied 3-5 percent.