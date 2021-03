bengal polls: కాంగ్రెస్-లెఫ్ట్ సభకు భారీగా జనం -నేతల మధ్య సమన్వయ లోపం -ఓట్లు రాలేనా?

English summary

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance kicked off their campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections on Sunday with a mega rally at Kolkata’s famous Brigade Parade grounds. The venue has been popularised by the state’s Left Front for hosting massive rallies over the years. A huge banner on the dais read, “Amrai Bikalpa. Amrai Dharmanirapeksha. Amrai Bhobishyat (We are the alternative. We are secular. And we are the future).”