మాయా ఇదీ తగదు : మోదీపై వ్యాఖ్యలపై నిర్మలా సీతారామన్ కౌంటర్

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hit out at BSP chief Mayawati for 'defaming' PM Modi and the women leaders of BJP instead of explaining why she has not withdrawn her support for the Rajasthan government over the Alwar gangrape case. Sitharaman was speaking at a press conference. Nirmala Sitharaman said the BJP has demanded an apology from Mayawati for statements she made against PM Narendra Modi. "PM rightly asked Mayawati if she will extend her support to the Dalit woman in Rajasthan whose case also hasn't been recovered under the Congress government, she should have answered but she decided to defame our PM and women of BJP," Sitharaman said.