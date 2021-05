ఈసీకి మళ్లీ షాక్ -హైకోర్టు తప్పులేదు -మీడియానూ నియంత్రిచలేం -‘ఈసీపై హత్య కేసు’వివాదంలో సుప్రీం క్లారిటీ

English summary

The Supreme Court on Monday told the Election Commission that their prayer to stop media from reporting oral observations is too far-fetched and cannot be allowed. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing the poll panel's plea challenging the Madras HC's 'murder charges' remark. The Madras High Court had slammed the Election Commission of India for allowing political rallies amid a deadly second wave of Covid-19. “Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of Covid-19. Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably,” the HC observed.