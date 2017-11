రాహుల్‌ వెనుక హీరోయిన్ రమ్య! కాంగ్రెస్ సోషల్ మీడియా అంతా ఆమె చేతుల్లోనే..

National

Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, took over the Congress's social media cell from Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, son of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. She was picked by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi this May to lead the Congress' campaign on social and digital media, a domain that was seen in absolute control of the BJP. From creating a buzz around Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s rallies to a Congress leader’s book launch to wishing party seniors on their birthdays, the so-far nascent social media cell of the Grand Old Party has suddenly come alive, leading the battle in election-bound states.