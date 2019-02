మెట్రో రైలు యాప్ డౌన్ లోడ్ చేసుకుంటే..సినిమాలు, సీరియళ్లు, పాటలు..అన్నీ ఉచితం

English summary

Chennai metro rail patrons will have access to a range of free movies, music and TV soaps, thanks to a mobile entertainment system launched by CMRL. Come March, commuters will be able to install the app on their phones and watch shows, movies and and listen to music while riding to their location. A metro rail official said that CMRL would be the first metro rail service in the country to have this entertainment system inside the trains. Adding that trials of the app were being conducted on three trains, he said that they would be launching between the end of March and early April.