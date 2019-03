అమిత్ షాపై కాంగ్రెస్ మండిపాటు .. వాయుసేన దాడులను రాజకీయం చేస్తున్నారని మండిపాటు

English summary

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari accused Amit Shah on Monday of using India's airstrikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed for political gain, pointing to the BJP president's claim that more that 250 terrorists were killed in the operation. Made furious by a suicide bombing that killed 40 of its paramilitary personnel, India said last week it had carried out a pre-emptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement made on the same day said a large number of terrorists had been eliminated. Later, the Indian Air Force said there was evidence that its jets had hit their intended targets but that it was premature to assess casualties. Manish Tiwari referred to the IAF's description of what unfolded in Balakot when he asked, of Amit Shah's remarks: "Is this not milking airstrikes for politics?