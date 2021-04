Missing lady: ఇంటి పక్కనే పూడ్చేశాడు, 40 రోజుల ముందు ఏం జరిగింది. బుర్కా, నగలు, ఫోన్ ?

English summary

Missing lady: The police unearthed the body of a woman from Chottur, near Valanchery, in the district on Tuesday. The body is suspected to be that of a 21-year-old woman who had gone missing 40 days ago. A police team investigating the missing of Subeera Farhath, daughter of Kabeer, exhumed the body from a vacant piece of land some 300 metres from Farhath’s house.