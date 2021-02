మమతా బెనర్జీకి మరో షాక్: బీజేపీలో చేరిన ఎమ్మెల్యే దీపక్ హల్దార్, నెం. 13

West Bengal: Dipak Haldar, Diamond Harbour MLA, joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari. Dipak Halder had resigned from Trinamool Congress yesterday. pic.twitter.com/oogpRVcSes

English summary

Former TMC MLA Dipak Haldar on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, giving the saffron party a fillip ahead of the Assembly elections due in April-May.