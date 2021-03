మొన్న బీజేపీలో చేరిక,నేడు Y+భద్రత -‘స్టార్‌ క్యాంపెయినర్‌’ మిథున్ చక్రవర్తిపై మోదీ సర్కార్ ఔదార్యం

English summary

Days after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday provided Y-plus security cover to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide security cover to Mithun Chakraborty. Weeks before the elections in West Bengal, actor Mithun Chakraborty joined BJP triggering a huge controversy.